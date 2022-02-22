It was an end to a cartoon legend both in Erie and around the country as Arthur the aardvark bid farewell to his PBS home.

Arthur is the brainchild of Author Marc Brown who grew up in Northwestern Pennsylvania.

Brown was a children’s book illustrator and writer when he created the idea of the mild-mannered aardvark.

Brown was able to create a show with PBS. Even after settling in Boston, he still called Northwestern Pennsylvania home.

Often times, Brown would make local references in the Arthur books.

“Arthur went on the air in 1998 and has been continuously on the air since then. Arthur’s last Episode ‘Arthur All Grown Up’ aired on Monday, Feb. 21 here on WQLN,” said Tom New, President and CEO of WQLN.

The Arthur series ran for 253 episodes on public television.