(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A peace pole will be unveiled at Asbury Woods on Nov. 1.

The peace pole is a joint project between Asbury Woods and the Presque Isle Rotary Club. An unveiling ceremony will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 at Asbury Woods.

“A peace pole is an internationally-recognized symbol of the hopes and dreams of the entire human family for people on Earth,” an Asbury Woods announcement said. Each peace pole has the phrase “May peace prevail on Earth” in different languages on each of its four sides. The peace pole at Asbury Woods will have the message in English, French, Hebrew and Spanish.

The first peace pole was installed more than 50 years ago in Japan. More than 200,000 peace poles are erected worldwide.

The Presque Isle Rotary Club approached Asbury Woods about installing a peace pole in Spring 2022.

“A peace pole and the message of harmony, unity and peace is a good fit for a natural area such as Asbury Woods,” said Jennifer Farrar, Asbury Woods executive director. “We strive to be in harmony, balance and at peace with people and nature.”

Asbury Woods is located at 4105 Asbury Road in Erie.