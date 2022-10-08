Peek’n Peak’s 34th annual Fall Festival kicked off for people to participate in family-friendly fall activities.

Visitors can participate in a bungee jump for all ages, a mechanical pirate ship ride, inflatables and a trackless train ride that goes out to the old golf course. Families can also expect a highly anticipated car show to take place Sunday, Oct. 9.

Companies involved with the festival were grateful to be a part of the event that they said ends one season and begins another.

“We’ve been a part of this event for several years, and it’s really great they keep having us back. We’re very thankful for that but it’s just an awesome event to end the season, our season anyhow, for rides but a great start to their ski season as well,” said Dan Thompson, owner, Crazy Monkey Inc.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more on what you can expect this year at the fall festival, head to their website.