Penn State Behrend held a special ceremony to dedicate a prototyping lab that will greatly benefit students and the community.

The James R. Meehl Innovation Commons is a product design and prototyping lap which is part of the Northwest Innovation Beehive Network. The lab allows students to offer free engineering services to local entrepreneurs and start-up companies.

Behrend students have already contributed more than 240 projects and are named on 15 patent applications.

“This is our innovation space that has really been so key to the growth of our students and our community and the local economy. The Innovation Commons has tremendous impact where our students are working daily with companies and bring new products to the market,” said Dr. Ralph Ford, Penn State Behrend chancellor.

The dedication space is named after the late James R. Meehl of North East. It was made possible thanks to a new $2.13 million endowment.