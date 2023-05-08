Penn State Behrend continues its comprehensive trail-improvement project in Wintergreen Gorge.

The university began the second phase of the project which sits on a natural heritage area on the campus. The over half-a-million dollar project will extend its ADA-accessible trail and address the trail systems erosion problem.

Trail improvements began in 2019 to protect its critical green space.

“And that’s just a really incredible resource for all of us. We want to maintain it and be good stewards of this area so that it can last in perpetuity,” said Sherri Mason, director of sustainability, Penn State Behrend.

Construction will close off a primary portion of the trail until August.