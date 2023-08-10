With school starting in just a few weeks, authorities are advising drivers to be cautious around school zones and school buses.

With the school year approaching, local law enforcement agencies — AAA and PennDOT — are urging drivers to be aware of students and school buses.

Last year in Erie County there were dozens of pedestrians struck, and several of these incidents were fatal. Now, local authorities are working to be proactive in their efforts to address both aggressive and distracted driving.

Tiffany Stanley, a AAA spokesperson, explained drivers need to be thinking about students in the community.

“It’s important that especially when you’re driving in school zones that you’re looking out for our crossing guards, you’re looking out for our AAA safety patrols and you’re looking out for kids that are getting off and on school buses. You want to make sure that, especially in school zones, you slow down and drive a lot more cautiously, especially during the school time,” said Stanley.

Millcreek Township school district's new bus camera system.