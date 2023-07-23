(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and their safety partners were at the Oil Heritage Festival giving away bikes and peddling bike safety.

PennDOT and their safety partners held a children’s bike rodeo in the parking lot between their District 1 office and the Crawford Area Transportation Authority (CATA) building in downtown Oil City.

The bike children aged 5 to 12 got to participate in activities designed to boost their interest in bicycling, educate them on proper safety requirements, and instill safe biking habits.

Ribbons were given out to the three top bicyclists for age groups five to eight and 9 to 12-year-olds.

The Venango County Sheriffs Office was also on hand offering bike and helmet inspections while State Rep. R. Lee James provided a free hot dog lunch for everyone in attendance.

For more information on bicycle safety, including how to hold a backyard bike rodeo at home, visit the PennDOT website.