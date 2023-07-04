People of all ages took to Lake Erie to see what they can reel in this holiday.

July 4 was Fish For Free Day in Pennsylvania. It allows anyone — resident or non-resident — to fish on commonwealth waterways at no cost, and no fishing license is required.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said this is a great way to introduce someone to the world of fishing.

Some people are taking advantage of this day by bringing the whole family. One young fisher tells us fishing is one of her favorite activities.

“We’ve caught some small fish, not any big ones. We saw turtles which is really nice. We’ve never seen turtles here before,” said Sadie Swanson, fisher.

July 4 is the last Fish For Free Day this year.