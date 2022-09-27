(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross has moved hundreds of trained volunteers from across the country and tens of thousands of relief supplies to Florida and is opening dozens of shelters to make sure people have a safe place to ride out the storm.

According to a release, there are currently seven volunteers from the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region positioned in Florida. More of the local Red Cross volunteers are expected to deploy to The Sunshine State in the coming days.













Photo Credit: Marko Kokic/American Red Cross

Meanwhile, three Red Cross volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania Region are deployed in Puerto Rico where people in many areas are still living without power and running water more than a week after Hurricane Fiona hit the island.

In Puerto Rico, the Red Cross has provided: