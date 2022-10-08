A local university celebrated its homecoming for the first time since a name change took place.

Amanda Brown Sissem, the associate vice president of alumni engagement and Edinboro campus administrator, said “homecoming is about reconnecting”.

PennWest staff, the community, and alumni gathered to celebrate the reconnection during the homecoming parade that featured music from a band, an appearance from Dr. Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, PennWest’s president, and other community involvement.

The traditional events returned to campus this year with the theme being “Celebrate Edinboro”.