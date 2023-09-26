(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — PennWest Edinboro will gear up for the 2024 total solar eclipse with an “Out of this World”-themed Homecoming celebration.

Edinboro campus and the surrounding community will be filled with music, art, reunions and activities from Sept. 28-30.

“For generations, Edinboro has been a place that inspires students to reach for the stars,” said Amanda Brown Sissem, associate vice president of alumni engagement and Edinboro campus administrator.

“In turn, our ‘out of this world’ alumni continue to inspire others as teachers, artists, medical professionals, scientists, pilots and so much more,” added Sissem.

Some notable weekend events include:

Tony Machi ’70, an award-winning multimedia artist and writer, will discuss his 1982 production, “Eugene Iverd and the Golden Age of Illustration,” at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, in Frank G. Pogue Student Center’s Scot Cinema. The event is free and open to the public.

Friday, Sept. 29, is the sold-out 31st Annual Alumni and Friends Golf Outing at Culbertson Hills Golf Resort. Proceeds from the outing support initiatives of the Edinboro University Alumni Association.

Saturday, Sept. 30, the annual Homecoming Parade will step off at 11 a.m. beginning at the edge of campus on Darrow Road, proceeding north on Meadville Street and looping back to campus via Waterford, High and Normal streets.

The Edinboro Campus Bookstore is also offering a 20% discount during Homecoming week.

Details about these and other events can be found here.