Suicide rates in the United States skyrocketed in 2022 according to the CDC. Roughly 49,000 people took their life last year in the U.S., a record high.

Wednesday night, PennWest Edinboro hoped to bring attention to the national crisis through a memorial walk, giving students the chance to come together and support one another .

It’s a delicate topic for so many people. Suicide is something that has had an impact on almost every one of us.

But students at PennWest Edinboro are hoping to shine a beacon of light and positivity instead of dwelling on the bad.

It’s being called a celebration of life by PennWest Edinboro staff members and students. It’s their annual memorial walk celebrating stories of strength.

“It began as a suicide prevention day, but what it sort of morphed into over the past couple of years are students coming over to an almost festival like atmosphere,” said Lin Gabriel, assistant director of wellness for PennWest Edinboro.

Gabriel said one way she’s learned to help students is to promote personal connections with others. It’s something that some college students might find difficult as they make the transition to a more independent lifestyle.

One PennWest Edinboro student said that her generation has had some serious struggles relating to suicide and is out here to raise awareness for the cause.

“Growing up in the age that we did, it was so common. It’s become almost desensitized, which is the worst thing about it,” said Macy Sral, a member of the softball team.

PennWest Edinboro’s athletic department has played a large role in the awareness day for some time now, making last year’s walk all the more difficult.

A member of the Edinboro softball team took her own life just days before the walk was planned, and now Sral said everyone does what they can to remember and make a change.

“She fought all of those years and we’re here continuing to fight and really make an impact for people who can’t make an impact now,” she said.

Sral said the importance of self care can’t be overstated.

“At the end of the day, you are the most important person in your life. Without you, you wouldn’t still be here. So you have to keep fighting,” she went on to say.

Students from other PennWest campuses traveled over two and a half hours to take part in the memorial walk as well.