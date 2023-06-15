CORRECTION: This headline was updated to the name of the event

Sometimes in life, people deserve a second chance.

The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania certainly says so, offering ways for people with minor criminal records to have files sealed, expunged or and even offering pardoning.

But it’s not so simple; it can be a lengthy process.

Many people are restricted heavily by low level criminal records well beyond when the crime occurred. They’re looking to move on, but the past doesn’t let go so easily.

“I’ve served my time, I’ve paid my debt back to society, now I’m ready to move on to the next level of my life,” said Shannon Smith Sr., an Erie resident.

Shannon Smith Sr., 50, is hoping to finally push forward nearly 30 years after his incarceration; but his record has been a burden.

“Can’t get a good job, it’s just a constant double jeopardy with my past coming back to meet me,” he said.

That’s what the Second Chance Event Thursday night was all about.

Helping to explain the process of pardons, expungements and the state’s “Clean Slate Law,” which is for low level crimes that are non-violent and have occurred 10 years ago or more for those who have proven to be an honorable member of society.

“This is important because people change and what you did at 20 you might at 60 realize now this was fool-hearty and I just want it off my record,” said State Representative Bob Merski (D-Erie).

Merski adds that restoration is a part of the judicial process and is often an overlooked and lengthy process, leaving people to face barriers that inhibit their futures.

Smith faces many of these hurdles himself now and though he’s held steady employment since getting out of prison, he tries to send a message to the youth through his experience.

“I talk to the youth about getting jobs and trying not to get into any trouble. Before, that wasn’t me. Now, I understand how easy it is for a kid to go down the same path I went and destroy his whole life and be at 50 like me finding it hard to get good employment,” Smith Sr. went on to say.

Merski adds that an update to the Clean Slate Law has been sent through the PA house and is now in the judiciary committee in the senate.