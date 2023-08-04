The City Gallery is presenting the “Harmony and Blessings” music festival at 1507 State Street.

Performers, food trucks and Erie Ale Works will be taking over the PACA building all weekend long.

The City Gallery was able to get a few sponsors in short period of time after hearing about the cancellation of the Jazz and Blues Festival.

Organizers were able to pick up some of the headliners that were going to perform at the Jazz and Blues Festival.

“Schleigho coming in for their 30th anniversary show here. So, we decided to augment it by inviting a few more acts in from the region. We have Bobby Zanco’s Warriors or Wonderful Sound coming in from Philadelphia. We have Table for Two coming in. We have the Tony Grey Trio and the Buffalo Afro Beat Orchestra on top of that,” said Stephen Trohoske, manager of City Gallery.

Doors open at 5 p.m. Saturday and it’s $20 to see Schleigho. Doors open at 2 p.m. on Sunday and admission is by donation.