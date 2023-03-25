A craft show is taking place this weekend at a local volunteer fire company.

Perry Hi-Way Hose Company is hosting a craft fair for local vendors to show off their spring goods.

Some of the items that are being sold include Easter Baskets, girl scout cookies, and homemade jewelry.

One of the organizers said this is a great way to get people out of the house after a long winter.

“It’s nice to see the locals come out. See what they’ve made, what they’ve been doing and support your local people,” said Jason Goodwill, a firefighter for Perry Hi-Way Hose Company station 43.

Sunday is last day for the craft fair. You can visit station 43 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.