(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A popular downtown Erie concert series will be making its return this week.

According to a release, the Erie Downtown Partnership will hold the first in its series of Summer Thursday Concerts on July 6 at 7 p.m. in Perry Square Park.

The concerts will take place on the West Perry Square stage and run every Thursday in July and August — except for the week of Celebrate Erie. The eight weeks of shows will feature local bands performing both original music and covers.

“We really wanted to expand the opportunity for local performing artists by adding another band each week this year,” said Dave Tamulonis, events manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

This week’s show features local favorites “Mayflower Hill” performing from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and “Matthew Crays and Co.” opening the night from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The full schedule can be seen here:

Date Openers Headliners July 6 Matt Crays and Co. Mayflower Hill July 13 Rodger Montgomery Brewer & Friends July 20 Polka in the Park Concertina All Stars July 27 SANIS Phunkademic August 3 Odd Atrocity Hellz Bellz August 10 Optimistic Apocalypse Stephen Trohoske’s Saturn to Brazil August 24 Brooke Surgener First to Eleven August 31 Lifethrumusic Breeze Band

The release states the opening bands feature up-and-coming and original artists while the headlining bands include some of Erie’s favorite local acts, both seasoned and new.