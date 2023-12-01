The holiday season is in full swing as Downtown d’Lights kicked off in downtown Erie Friday evening.

The organizer of Downtown d’Lights said this is the biggest event for the Erie Downtown Partnership that brings out many people year after year.

It’s that time of year again to kick off the holiday season in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Downtown d’Lights is expected to bring out hundreds of people as the events and marketing manager of the Erie Downtown Partnership said it is Erie’s marquee holiday event.

“It’s a great opportunity to showcase all of the beautiful things downtown. New businesses, beautiful public spaces like Perry Square with the lights. It means a lot to bring it to the community and see the overwhelming support for it every year,” said Dave Tamulonis, events and marketing manager for the Erie Downtown Partnership.

People attending the event were welcomed by Santa Claus who was escorted to Perry Square by City of Erie Mayor Joe Schember and then shortly after, participated in the countdown of the 30-foot Christmas tree lighting.

Other activities included a horse carriage ridge, a space for children to write letters to Santa, and more.

“This is the second year for the downtown community skating rink that opened today at five so there’s some folks skating right now we also have the holiday village shops open with local small businesses,” Tamulonis said.

The co-owner of one Erie business said events like this are good for bringing the community together but also showcasing what they have to offer.

“The community comes out it’s a tradition every year for a lot of friends and family of ours and Erie’s in our name so, Erie Ale Works, so, we want to be at all the cool Erie stuff that Erie has to offer and this is certainly at the top of the list for this time of year,” said Jeff McCullor, co-owner of Erie Ale Works.

A fun fact about the 30-foot Christmas tree, over 100,000 lights are on it this year to shine brightly in perry square.