Perry Square will be all lit up Friday night for the annual Downtown d’Lights event.

To kick of the holiday season, there will be a variety of local vendors, free hot chocolate, and a light display for visitors to enjoy.

The tree lighting ceremony starts at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2.

One Erie Downtown Partnership representative says last year the event was a success, and they have lots of activities planned for Friday night.

“Downtown d’Lights is just one of the many events that we have during our winter season. It really showcases downtown Erie as a destination for holiday shopping and holiday fun. It’s a great way to see everything downtown has to offer and showcase Erie as a year-round city,” David Tamulonis, events manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

Visitors are also invited to check out the new ice rink in Perry Square, which was implemented by the Erie Downtown Partnership.