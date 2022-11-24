As soon as the Thanksgiving holiday ends, work will resume on completing an artificial ice rink for a planned weekend opening in Perry Square.

The plan is to open the Perry Square facility on Saturday. In order to skate on the ice rink, you must rent skates made to handle the artificial ice surface.

Erie’s Downtown Partnership hopes to give downtown visitors something unique to do to help draw visitors to the downtown area for the winter weather months. The hope is to have everything ready for a “free rent day” on Sunday, Nov. 27.