A synthetic ice rink is open and ready for skaters in downtown Erie.

The Erie Downtown Partnership has built an ice rink in Perry Square for people to enjoy through the end of February. The synthetic ice can be used at any time and at any temperature, making it not dependent on the weather.

It’s slippery like ice, however, and special skates made for the surface must be rented out to use it.

“We did a ton of community feedback during COVID when we couldn’t hold events, and this was one thing people wanted to see. The top thing people wanted to see for the winter season was an ice skating rink in Perry Square to go along with our great holiday lights and other events like Downtown Delights. They wanted a great family-friendly activity, like an ice skating rink, and we were finally able to bring it this year,” said Dave Tamulonis, events manager, Erie Downtown Partnership.

If this is your first-time trying skating, it’s recommended that you use a helmet.