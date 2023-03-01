(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A proposed increase for fishing license fees cleared its first hurdle on March 1.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission board gave its preliminary approval to the fee increase during a special meeting.

The fee hike next will need to be presented at a public hearing before earning final approval from the board. The date of the public hearing is not yet set.

Several fishing permit fee categories are proposed to see an increase. A resident annual fishing license could increase $2.50, from $23.50 to $26. A non-resident annual license could see a steeper increase of $4, from $55 to $59. The full list of proposed fee changes are:

License Category Current Change Proposed Resident Annual $23.50 $2.50 $26 Non-resident Annual $55 $4 $59 Senior Resident Annual $11.25 $1.25 $12.50 Senior Resident Lifetime $75 $10 $85 3-Day Tourist $27.50 $2.50 $30 7-Day Tourist $35 $2.50 $37.50 1-Day Resident $11.25 $1.25 $12.50 1-Day Tourist $27.50 $2.50 $30 Trout Permit $10.50 $2.50 $13 Trout/Lake Erie Permit $16.50 $2.50 $19

If approved, the increases will add about $2.9 million annually to the Fish Fund. The new fees would go into effect on Dec. 1.

“Through these modest fee adjustments, we are keeping pace with the rising costs associated with maintaining vital infrastructure, services and programs that anglers and boaters deserve and have come to expect,” said Robert BJ Small, PFBC president and District 6 commissioner. “Our goal is to keep the prices of fishing licenses and permits as low as possible, while still being able to upgrade and invest in the equipment, staff, programs and facilities, such as our fish hatcheries and hundreds of public access areas, that deliver quality recreation throughout the commonwealth. Adjusting fees to match our business needs, when necessary, will ensure that Pennsylvania remains a destination for fishing and boating for a very long time.”

Following the public hearing and the board’s pending final approval, the fee increases will be forwarded to the Pennsylvania House and Senate Game and Fisheries Committees for their review.