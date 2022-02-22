PI Gateway Plan: Public comment period ends this week

The project to beautify and transform the areas leading to Presque Isle State Park continues to move forward.

This comes as the period for community input is set to wrap up this week.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the Colony Plaza with more on how the plan is coming along.

The Presque Isle Gateway District Plan focuses on re-developing the corridors leading to Peninsula Drive. West 6th, 8th and 12th streets will look a lot different after the plan is complete.

Now it’s your chance to give feedback…

The current phase of the project is underway, allowing the community to comment on the current drafted designs — which include new bike paths, parking, landscaping and gateways.

The goal is to make the areas more welcoming to visitors of the State Park and the surrounding areas.

Millcreek Township officials have consulted Ingalls Planning & Design to draft the proposed changes to help engage the community in the process.

The community has until Friday to give input on the project.

If you’d like to give your feedback, you can find a link to the designs at https://ingallsplanning.mysocialpinpoint.com/presque-isle-gateway-district-plan