A blueberry farm in North East is welcoming the community to pick their own berries as they kick off their season.

The owner of Clorley Farms said their season started later than usual — but they are typically open for four to six weeks, depending on weather and how quickly they run out of blueberries.

The farm has about 1,500 bushes and two acres of blueberries for people to pick and enjoy a sweet summer treat.

“I generally tell people that if they’re looking to pick a ton, because a lot of people pick and freeze, to come our second or third week because the bushes ripen at different times throughout the season. So right now there’s a ton back there ripened, but in a couple weeks, you’re going to be able to just take loads off of a bush,” said Gretchen Clorley, owner, Clorley Farms.

Clorley said there are customers that visit the farm multiple times during the year. She said the blueberries are easy to pick and she definitely recommends freezing them.