A well known westside restaurant will soon be moving to Walnut Street in Erie.

After almost a decade at their West 10th Street location, the owners of Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro have decided to move.

The restaurant is moving from West 10th Street and Weschler Ave. into the former Pie in the Sky restaurant building in the 400 block of West 8th Street.

One of the owners, Karen Thomas, said the move is to acquire more storage and refrigerator space as well as more space to bottle their jerk chicken sauce.

She told us that for the past several years the Erie community has been very supportive. She said she hopes the support continues.

“We’re hoping that they will be just as excited about the new space as we are. We were and are still committed to staying in this neighborhood, and so we were really stoked that we could find a spot that was in this neighborhood,” said Karen Thomas, co-owner, Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thomas said they plan to move into the new location on West 8th Street next year.