Summer is here and that means another season of the Police Athletic League is underway.

The Police Athletic League is through the Erie Police Department. Department staff and personnel organize summer activities for area children.

Children register through their local school and the league has multiple programs including a junior police academy, a forensics, intelligence and crime scene camp and a computer camp.

The kids have fun, but the police department hopes the program will help officers establish positive connections with the city’s next generation.

“Each year it gets bigger. Tom does a great Job with PAL as a community outreach project for our department. To see this many kids out enjoying their time with police officers, just building a great rapport, couldn’t be better,” said Dan Spizarny, chief of the Erie Police Department.

The league is hosted at the Erie Boys & Girls Club, Mercyhurst University and Gannon University.