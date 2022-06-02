The Police Athletic League (PAL) is rewarding its hundreds of kids with a field trip to Pittsburgh.

Around 200 students are heading to Pittsburgh Thursday to visit the Carnegie Science Center and Point State Park.

On their way back to Erie the group will stop at the Pymatuning State Park Spillway in Crawford County.

There, the students will get the chance to feed the fish.

“This is a pretty special field trip for all these kids that worked hard throughout the whole school year, not only in the Police Athletic League throughout the year, but also in the anchor program which is an after school program for the kids throughout the whole city. So this is basically their reward for working hard,” said Sgt. Tom Lenox, coordinator, Police Athletic League.

Many of the students said they were excited to go to Pittsburgh and see the city.