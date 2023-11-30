Drunk driving was up over the Thanksgiving holiday in Pennsylvania. From Nov. 22 through 26, statewide alcohol-related crashes increased from 48 in 2022 to 73 this year.

Impaired driving was the timely subject at Penn West Edinboro Thursday where police officers were the students.

About 40 police officers gathered to hear the latest statistics about impaired driving and learn how to better detect and crack down on drivers under the influence. Officials with triple a say the biggest increase is not in drunk but rather drugged driving.

“Drugged driving is on the rise. And we really want to make sure that they have all the statistics and all the latest techniques and things that they can implement in their daily jobs,” said Terri Rae Anthony, AAA East Coast central safety advisor.

Statistics are one thing but the numbers took on a whole new meaning when the father who lost his son to an impaired driver spoke to police officers.

“I explained to law enforcement that 10,000 people in our country every year die from impaired driving. It’s 100 percent preventable,” said Jim Pasqualini, volunteer, MADD Pennsylvania.

“Some of them are the drivers themselves. Some of them are innocent victims like my sons, but it doesn’t have to happen,” Pasqualini said.

Workshop organizers said law enforcement officials’ critical role in keeping the public safe is getting more and more difficult because they have to keep up with an ever-changing illicit drug market.

“Unfortunately, we always seem to be behind the ball a little bit when it comes to drug trend because, of course, for it to become a trend, people have to use it, it has to catch on,” said Maggie Nunley, drug recognition expert.

With the holiday season now in full swing, there are many ways to celebrate without driving impaired.

“You can designate a driver. You can stay home and have fun. You can go over to somebody’s house and stay on their couch. You can get a Lyft, a taxi, an Uber. You can get a hotel room. There are so many choices where you can have fun and be responsible,” Pasqualini went on to say.