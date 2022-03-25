Construction continues along State Street near East Dobbins Landing. As its completion grows closer, other Erie Port Authority projects will also benefit the Bayfront area.

The Erie Port Authority’s $4.2 million State Street project continues as parts of the new pedestrian walkway and infrastructure are put in place.

“Replacing the dock wall that holds up State Street on behalf of the City of Erie, as well as, removing the dilapidated boardwalk and the pedestrian way and replacing it with an entirely new pedestrian system,” said Brenda Sandberg, Executive Director of the Erie-Western PA Port Authority.

Once finished come June 2022, the Port Authority hopes the improvements from the State Street project will bring more people to Dobbins Landing.

Another project underway is one on Front Street where a roadway will be put in place to connect State Street to Sassafras Street.

“With a pedestrian pathway on the north side and a bicycle pathway on the south, part of the larger project of the Bayfront Parkway connector. Hoping to have that project completed prior to the beginning of PennDOT’s Bayfront Parkway,” Sandberg said.

For nearby businesses like Oliver’s Beer Garden, the owner hopes it brings even more families to the area once the Port Authority’s projects are completed.

“It is fun to see families outside and bringing their dogs down here and other pets and just making memories here and how beautiful it is here in Erie in the summer. It’s really a great place and all these improvements just make it better,” said Chris N. Scott, Owner/Vice President of Scott Enterprises.

The property that was previously McAllister will remain vacant for now. Tim Sedney will be the new operator for the Bicentennial Tower beginning April 1, 2022.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Sandberg said that Sedney’s proposal for the tower included more seating under the second story of the tower and a possible bar or restaurant space in the outdoor area.