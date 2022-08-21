Port Farms is celebrating the “Dog Days of Summer” with the help of an animal rescue shelter Because You Care.

Farm events, such as a costume contest, bingo, and hot dog sales, helped to raise funds for the organization.

Because You Care posted a “wish list” of items needed for animals at their shelters, and if guests brought any items, they would receive a coupon for a future visit to the farm.

The organization hopes that it can always help a pet find its perfect owner.

“Well, I think that Because You Care really prides itself on what you just said about finding the right match. There are a lot of dogs out there that need to be adopted, but we want to find the right dog for the right family and the right family for the right dog. We do really try to do that,” said Ann Bucceri, Because You Care volunteer.

Guests were greeted by the dogs up for adoption as they entered and left the park.