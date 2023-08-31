The flower festival is returning to Port Farms with new additions for the community to enjoy.

The festival begins on Friday, Sept. 1, and will feature favorites from other festivals at the farm — including the jumping pillows and low ropes course.

Festival-goers will be able to participate in flower picking as part of the admission and experience the farm’s craft show and beer garden for the first time.

Kelly Port, the owner of the farm, said they are releasing their first beer from Poverty Knobs at the festival.

“We’re really excited about this. We’ve had actually two other festivals prior to this one this summer. Every two weekends, we switch it up, and the fact that we’re going into the flower festival, everything’s prime right now for out in the flower field,” said Port.

She added that the corn maze, corn pit and apple cannons are currently closed.