Port Farms becomes a winter wonderland during the colder months, and they’re welcoming guests to join in on the fun.

On Nov. 24, 2023 Port Farms will open for their holiday season, which will run through Dec. 17. Admission is free.

This season features Santa’s Workshop, weekend visits from Santa, horse drawn rides, live music, choose and cut Christmas trees and holiday decor.

“We think that Christmas is so magical on the farm, and we love sharing this experience with other families,” said Casey Port, COO of Port Farms. “You can book a horse drawn ride through the tree plantation then come inside Santa’s Workshop to warm up, meet with Santa and create a fun craft or decorate a cookie. Country Christmas is the perfect holiday tradition.”

Santa’s Workshop will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., where guests can make holiday crafts, decorate cookies or write letters to Santa. You might even get the chance to see old Saint Nick himself, who’s on the farm from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For those who take on the task of chopping down their own Christmas tree, hand saws and a wagon will be supplied. A variety of trees are available, as well as freshly made wreaths, centerpieces and pine rope.

Horse-drawn carriage, sleigh and wagon rides are open for reservation now. You can make a reservation here.