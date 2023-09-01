Family, friends, and three Erie mayors gathered in Little Italy Friday to honor a long-time civic leader.

Erie City Council held a special tribute to Pat Cappabianca. A portion of Chestnut Street between West 16th and 18th streets has been dedicated to him.

Cappabianca was an educator and principal in Erie Public Schools and served on the Erie City Council for 28 years.

“I’m just proud that the people had enough faith in me to elect me eight times to city council. I, along with the other six members, I think we accomplished quite a bit,” Pat Cappabianca said.

He thanked council for not only honoring him but also the neighborhood that he grew up in.