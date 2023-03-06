(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — While it’s potentially great news for Buffalo, it’s still at least good news for Erie, the Lakeshore Rail Alliance has said. A federal agency is eying expanded and faster passenger rail service between Niagara Falls and Albany.

The Federal Railroad Administration’s (FRA) recent environmental impact study calls for additional daily round trips between Albany and Niagara Falls, an increased speed of up to 90 mph, and more than 270 miles of new track. That’s all great news for Buffalo rail passengers — if the changes become a reality — because it means more reliable and quick rail trips between the two cities.

It’s also potentially good news for the people of Erie. The Gem City is part of the Lakeshore Route Corridor. That’s a federal designation that includes rail connecting Chicago, Cleveland, and Buffalo, and even Erie. Within that corridor, New York City to Buffalo is designated as a potential high-speed rail corridor, along with Cleveland to Chicago.

“There’s nothing designated in between, so we’re the missing link in Erie,” said Brian Pitzer, vice chair of All Aboard Erie, a passenger rail advocacy group in Erie County.

This is only the latest development in rail plans surrounding but not including Northwest Pennsylvania. Last year, Amtrak called for a new daily train service between New York City and Cleveland, in the 3C Corridor (connecting Cincinnati, Dayton, Columbus and Cleveland), and along a third route connecting Detroit, Toledo and Cleveland, a Lakeshore Rail Alliance announcement said.

Briefly and colloquially summarized — it’s happening up there and over there, but not here.

“The reason we put out the news release is to raise awareness of what’s going on around us, and to raise awareness for the people of Erie of what can be done to bring changes for passenger rail service,” Pitzer said. “The same level of planning is not happening in Pennsylvania.”

Here’s the deal — if one more passenger train goes from Cleveland to Buffalo, then that’s one more passenger train that can stop in Erie. The quicker the ride from Buffalo to Albany, the quicker the ride from Erie to Albany. But it takes coordination and advocacy to make changes to passenger rail.

“The quickest thing that our elected officials in Erie can do is to write a letter of support to the FRA for the Lakeshore Route Corridor,” Pitzer explained. “Letters of support from the Erie community to the FRA will help eliminate that missing link and make Erie the beneficiary of any future rail developments.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In total, the Lakeshore Rail Alliance wants at least four additional trains running between Chicago and New York City. The newest development proposed for New York (Niagara Falls to Albany) could still be five or 10 years out, Pitzer said.

“There’s no guarantee this will even happen, so it’s hard to say when this will happen — it certainly won’t happen overnight,” he said. “The most important part of this is adding additional trains. More than high speed, people want more reliable service.”