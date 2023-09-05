Preparations are underway for a race that benefits a local nonprofit. As athletes get ready for the event, volunteers are building the course at Presque Isle State Park.

The 10-mile obstacle course raises money for the Barber National Institute. Volunteers said while it takes many hours to get the course ready, it’s a rewarding experience.

“Last week we started pulling everything out of the warehouse, getting everything staged. Friday before the holiday weekend, we loaded everything on trucks and trailers. We do a lot of preparation — logistics, figuring out how many guys we need, the trucks and the equipment. As you see behind me here, we have a lot of equipment that we need to get this thing done,” said Jake Binney, Beast Builder.

The race starts on Saturday, Sept. 9, at 8:30 a.m. Click here for more information on the Barber Beast on the Bay.