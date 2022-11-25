Even though Black Friday shopping has come to an end, Erie residents can look forward to Small Business Saturday.

The event is for the community to show their support for small businesses. Small Business Saturday benefits business owners looking to gain new customers and use new marketing strategies.

Shoppers heading to a local business in the Colony Plaza will have the opportunity to participate in a sale that will end an era of the store but also begin a new one.

“We just started our 30% off retirement sale so everything in the store is 30% to 70% off. I’m retiring and Eve’s going to take over, so it’s kind of a really extra big event for us,” said Mimi Sherwin, owner, a la Carte.

Sherwin said a la Carte is participating in “passports” at the Colony Plaza as a result of being an American Express ambassador where four gift baskets will be given out and giveaways with purchases.