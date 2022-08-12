Preparations are underway for Saint Paul’s Italian Festival that begins Friday.

This year’s three-day festival is offering entertainment, fun, and homemade Italian dishes and desserts.

Festival-goers can also expect a parade on Sunday that will carry the virgin Mary around the block and then be placed in a tent.

Community members that come together for this event consider it to be a reunion as people travel near and far to celebrate the culture.

The Italian Festival runs Friday 5-10 p.m.; Saturday 1-10 p.m.; and Sunday 12-6 p.m.

