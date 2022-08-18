Those working to preserve Erie County’s historic landscape are honored for their continued efforts.

The 10th annual Greater Erie Awards banquet took place Thursday night at Mound Grove Golf Course. Eleven awardees were recognized for their contributions toward restoring properties in Erie County.

One of those properties included the barn where Thursday’s event took place, which was originally built in the 1800s.

“This is a golf course. I would imagine that the owner back in 1850 never thought he’d have a golf course, and that shows you the trajectory of history. That’s really important to remind us who we are, what we’re doing, and more importantly, where we want to go in the future,” said Michael Fuhrman, chair of the Preservation Erie’s Greater Erie Awards.

The ceremony was put on by Preservation Erie, which has been around for 15 years.