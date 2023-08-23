Now that summer is winding down, Presque Isle State Park will be have limited beaches with lifeguards for the rest of the year.

Beaches will be guarded and open everyday until Labor Day; depending on how much staff is available during the week, Beaches 6 and 8 will be guarded.

The Lake Erie lifeguard manager tells us the majority of their staff are students and they have been trying to work around their academic schedules.

“90 – 95% of the guards are involved in athletics whether its at the high school or collegiate level, so this is a challenge we face every year. The guards that are local come back and help us in between classes maybe just for like a half of day or couple hours of a shift,” said Steve Dunsmore, manager of Lake Erie Lifeguard.

This weekend, Beaches 3, 6, and 8 will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.