A charitable contribution from Presque Isle Downs and Casino could mean a long-lasting impact for area veterans.

The casino donated more than $35,000 to the Warriors to Washington organization.

Every year, the organization takes veterans on a free trip to Washington D.C. During the trip, they hit all of the tourist destinations. They also take time to visit memorials and Arlington National Cemetery, where they take part in a wreath-laying ceremony.

Joe Pfadt, president of Warriors to Washington, said the trip is intended to thank the veterans for their service.

“Warriors to Washington is a small organization. To have this kind of a contribution for what we do will last for years for us. We’ll be able to take 60 veterans and their guests to Washington. We’ll be able to go on for years because of this. Their generosity is really, really overwhelming and we can’t thank them enough,” said Pfadt.

The annual Warriors to Washington trip is held each year in September.