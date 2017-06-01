Presque Isle Downs & Casino
P.O. Box 10728
Erie, PA 16514
Phone: 866.ERIE.FUN (866.374.3386)
For General Information: pidinfo@pidowns.com
For Purchasing Information: pidpurchasing@pidowns.com
For Horse Racing Information: pidracing@pidowns.com
About Presque Isle Downs & Casino
Presque Isle Downs & Casino features live poker, table games, slots, entertainment and live thoroughbred horse racing, and simulcast racing. The casino features the latest technology and amenities designed for guest comfort and expectations. It also features a state-of-the-art seven table poker room which offers tableside dining in a smoke free environment. The property also features four restaurants, including the award-winning LBV Steak & Pasta and The Brew Brothers, the newest addition to the Erie casino which offers spectacular seating section to watch live thoroughbred racing. The Brew Brothers features 30 beers on tap and live entertainment. Free valet for Veterans!
Racing Overview
Watch and wager on live thoroughbred racing Sunday through Thursday with a 5:25 pm post time through October 6, 2017. Each race night features eight races. Reserve your table today in The Brew Brothers to dine and watch the races or enjoy the excitement right on the racetrack apron. Sundays and Wednesdays are the “Family Night at the Races” where you can purchase $2 cheeseburgers, $1 Smith’s Hot Dogs and more from Favre’s Grill.
Restaurants
LBV Steak & Pasta: Come enjoy “The Good Life”
The Brew Brothers: 30 beers on tap and live entertainment!
Backstretch Buffet: The Backstretch Buffet is located on the main casino level featuring lunch and
dinner with a variety of hot entrees, Fresh Salad, White Fish, Asian Cuisine and tempting desserts.
The InCafe: Open 24/7 offering breakfast, lunch, dinner and snacks!
Entertainment
Live Band Karaoke: So you want to be a Rockstar? Now, you can! Join us Wednesday nights at
Brew Brothers and sing with a live band!!! Every Wednesday 8:30pm – 10:30pm
Live Entertainment: Live Entertainment Every Friday and Saturday Night at 9 pm
Brew Brothers Happy Hour: Every Friday and Saturday 5pm – 7pm
Thursday Night Entertainment: Join us Every Thursday Night from 8:30pm – 10:30pm for Live
Entertainment!
Gaming
50+ Kiosk Scratch for Cash: Cash Is King In Our 50+ Kiosk Scratch for Cash Giveaway!
Every Tuesday 9am – 9pm
Birthday Celebration: Get Free Play and Rewards, Just For Celebrating Your Birthday With Us!
Sit & Go’s: Looking for a FAST paced game with BIG PROFIT potential? Be sure to add your
name to our Sit & Go list on your next visit! Daily
Give $10, Get $10: Give $10, Get $10 for the Make A Wish Foundation! Daily
One Club Benefits: Come register and become a member of the ONE CLUB now at Presque Isle
Downs & Casino and start taking advantage of our fabulous deals and offers.
Reel it in to Win: Thursdays in June! 9am – 9pm!
Sizzling Hot Seat: Sundays in June! 1pm – 7pm!
50X Reward Dollars Pop Up: Earn Reward Multipliers! Select Saturdays In June 10a – 10pm!
*Direct Mail Only
Table Games: Are table games your action? Well look no farther!
Rack Up Reward Dollars: Wednesdays in June! Rewards Multiply! Every Wednesday 9am – 9pm
*Direct Mail Only
Slots: Featuring more than 1,500 fun and exciting slot machines to choose from!
$5 Blackjack Tables: A Bet You Don’t Want To Miss! Tues – Sun! 1pm – 5pm!
$10,000 Table Games Cash Giveaway: Saturday, June 24 at 8pm!
Poker: Presque Isle Downs & Casino located 2 hours north of Pittsburgh and only 45 minutes from
Cleveland features a state-of-the art poker room.
Fishin for Prizes: Fridays, June 2, 9 and 30! 4PM – 10PM
High Limit Room: Our High Limit Room features a wide variety of high limit slots and table games
with the perfect amount of privacy.
Responsible Gaming
Presque Isle Downs proudly offers our guests the widest variety of non-stop gaming excitement. We want all of our customers to have fun and to enjoy our properties safely. While we recognize that the overwhelming majority of our customers enjoy our various forms of gambling and non-gambling amenities responsibly, we also understand that there is a small proportion of the population who do not.
Presque Isle Downs is strongly committed to promoting responsible gaming at Presque Isle Downs and throughout our entire community by providing information, access to resources and assistance to those who seek help.
The Warning Signs of Problem Gambling:
Gambling to escape everyday problems and worries.
Gambling to get money to resolve financial problems.
Borrowing money to gamble or to cover gambling debts.
Selling personal possessions to gamble or to cover gambling debts.
Inability to stop gambling regardless of win or loss levels.
Gambling until you’ve lost your last dollar.
Neglecting your job, family and self because of gambling.
An unhappy home life because of gambling.
Reluctance to use “gambling money” for necessary household expenses.
Feelings of hopelessness, depression or suicidal thoughts because of gambling.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call 1-800-GAMBLER.