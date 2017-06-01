Presque Isle Downs & Casino

P.O. Box 10728

Erie, PA 16514

About Presque Isle Downs & Casino Presque Isle Downs & Casino features live poker, table games, slots, entertainment and live thoroughbred horse racing, and simulcast racing. The casino features the latest technology and amenities designed for guest comfort and expectations. It also features a state-of-the-art seven table poker room which offers tableside dining in a smoke free environment. The property also features four restaurants, including the award-winning LBV Steak & Pasta and The Brew Brothers, the newest addition to the Erie casino which offers spectacular seating section to watch live thoroughbred racing. The Brew Brothers features 30 beers on tap and live entertainment. Free valet for Veterans!

Racing Overview

Watch and wager on live thoroughbred racing Sunday through Thursday with a 5:25 pm post time through October 6, 2017. Each race night features eight races. Reserve your table today in The Brew Brothers to dine and watch the races or enjoy the excitement right on the racetrack apron. Sundays and Wednesdays are the “Family Night at the Races” where you can purchase $2 cheeseburgers, $1 Smith’s Hot Dogs and more from Favre’s Grill.