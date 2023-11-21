(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) – Grab your winter coats and snow boots, Presque Isle and Erie Bluffs State Park have just released their December 2023 events schedule! From virtual events to nighttime hikes, there’s something for everyone to enjoy at our beautiful state parks.

Virtual: Insects of Presque Isle A discussion of many of the insects that are found on Presque Isle Friday, Dec. 8, from 1-2 p.m. Register by Dec. 6



Snowshoe Try Out A beginner-friendly program to learn how to snowshoe Saturday, Dec. 9 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Register by Dec. 7 Limited to 25 participants



Erie Bluffs After Dark A 1.5-mile hike exploring the trails of Erie Bluffs State Park after sunset Thursday, Dec. 14, from 6:30-8 p.m.



TREC Natural Ornaments Create holiday ornaments using natural items found on Presque Isle Saturday, Dec. 16, from 1-3 p.m. Cost is $3 per participant



Virtual: Wildlife Wednesdays Join park educators for a virtual presentation of the wildlife of Presque Isle that is captured on camera traps, video, and photography Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 10-11 a.m. Register by Dec. 18

Presque Isle After Dark: Sidewalk Trail A 1.5-mile hike of Sidewalk Trail and view the Presque Isle Lighthouse from the shores of Lake Erie after sunset Thursday, Dec. 21, from 6-7:30 p.m.

Movie: Mysteries of the Great Lakes Enjoy four free showings in the Big Green Screen Theater of the documentary Mysteries of the Great Lakes Dec. 27 & 30 from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. & 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Presque Isle Behind the Lens View photos and videos the education staff have captured and the stories behind the pictures Friday, Dec. 29 from 1-2 p.m.

12th Natural Impressions Presque Isle Student Art Competition “Natural Wonders” An art competition is open to all students from kindergarten through college. Artwork will be judged and an award presentation will occur on Feb. 23, 2024, from 6-8 p.m. at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center. Registration is open now Email Brian Gula by Friday, Jan. 14, at bgula@pa.gov



For information on all of these events, you can visit the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources website.