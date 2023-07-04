Presque Isle lifeguards have been busy this long weekend ensuring beachgoers stayed safe.

With Beaches three, six, eight, 10 and 11 open for swimming, that’s a lot of ground for lifeguards to cover.

The lifeguard manager said his lifeguard team is trained and ready to deal with busy days like the Fourth of July.

However, parents, family and friends should always be the first line of supervision, especially with children.

“Keep your eye on your children, and there should be a responsible adult with every child out here. You just can’t only depend on us to watch your children, not that you can’t depend on us, but we don’t want you to depend on us. We want you to be the first level, and if something goes wrong, we’ll be there to assist you,” said Bob North, Lake Erie lifeguard manager.

North added they’ve already had to locate missing children on the beach this weekend who, in the end, were safe. However, it’s something that can happen very easily, especially during crowded times like Independence Day.