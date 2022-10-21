It was “Lights Out at the Lighthouse” on Thursday. Presque Isle welcomed community members into it’s historic lighthouse past dark for a Halloween-themed tour of the grounds.

Presque Isle is a popular place throughout the summer and even as the weather cools off and seasons change, there are still fun new ways to explore one of Erie’s gems.

Park educators hosted a Halloween-themed evening Thursday night at the Presque Isle lighthouse.

The 45 people in attendance had a chance to learn about animals by looking at bones and pelts, discussing which animals hibernate and which are nocturnal.

Presque Isle has several spooky legends and myths, such as bigfoot and UFO sightings in the area, and educators shared those stories around the campfire.

“One of the big ones is the UFO sighting back in the 60s,” said Alyssa Zimmer, environmental interpretive technician. “For many, many years up until just recently, we always had a live-in lighthouse attendant. Whether it was a park manager or somebody who worked for DCNR, and there’s just tons of ghost happenings that would occur when they were living.”

Some of those “hauntings” were door slams, whispering being heard by the lighthouse attendant, and even stories about the smell of tobacco being found in the lighthouse, as one of the longest tenured attendant’s smoked tobacco in the building long ago.

Finally, guests were welcomed on a tower climb, which was a long and winding pathway to the top of the lighthouse. There, they could take in the full view of the surrounding area.

“Well obviously, Presque Isle is very popular over the summer. However here in October, citizens will get a chance to try something new,” said Zimmer.

“We have a really unique location. Not just the lighthouse and all of the history that comes with it, but just ecologically our location. We always think about summer and spring being the migration season, but right now we see a lot of hawks, owls, stuff like that so there’s always something different for people to come visit.”

This weekend, the lighthouse will be host to a group called paranormal investigators Eerie Unknown who have been investigating hauntings at Presque Isle and will present their findings.

Click here to get tickets for the event.