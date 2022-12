(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Presque Isle State Park in Erie reopened on Friday, Dec. 16, after windy weather had shut down the park for a day.

On Dec. 15, heavy winds impacted Northwest Pennsylvania. At Presque Isle State Park, trees were downed on the roadways. That led to park officials closing the park to visitors due to “an unsafe environment for visitors.”

With the closure, Presque Isle Lights was canceled for the evening.

Presque Isle State Park is at 301 Peninsula Dr. in Erie.