Keep Our Roads Safe This Holiday Season

December 26-31 is one of the deadliest auto-fatality weeks of the year.

In 2015, 10,265 people died in the U.S. in alcohol-impaired crashes, up 3.2 percent from 9,943 in 2014, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The 10,265 alcohol-impaired fatalities in 2015 accounted for about one out of three highway deaths (29 percent) on U.S. roads.

About Project Roadblock

Project Roadblock is a multiplatform drunk driving prevention campaign sponsored by TVB, NHTSA, and the Ad Council – and exclusive to local broadcast television stations. Every local broadcast TV station is encouraged to join, and you don’t have to be a TVB member to participate. Going strong into its 13th year, Project Roadblock continues to demonstrate the power of local broadcast television to influence, persuade and affect social behavior, as well as TV broadcasters’ commitment to the safety of their communities.

Join This Year:

1. Pledge your station’s Project Roadblock support.

2. Donate on-air and online support December 26-31, 2016.

3. Monetize through local business sponsorships.