The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) held discussions with state agencies about outdoor recreation.

Nathan Reigner, director of outdoor recreation for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, said the topic of Thursday’s conversations was about how outdoor recreation connects to all parts of society and how to grow it to be used as a path towards prosperity in the future.

He added the meeting is taking place at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center (TREC) because it is a good location to discuss Erie’s assets, including Presque Isle State Park and Lake Erie, and how they can lead to quality of life in communities in an effort to support businesses in the area.

“What we’re doing is gathering input from people from this region to find out how the commonwealth can better support communities in Pennsylvania and their use of the outdoors for economic and community development,” said Reigner.

The director said he is hearing a lot of success stories about outdoor recreation while traveling throughout the commonwealth.