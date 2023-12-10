Erie County Council’s approval of a lease that permits Gannon University to utilize space in the Blasco Library for its Project NePTWNE has had thousands of people concerned.

Some 2,600 people have signed a petition asking for the deal to be rescinded and some have taken to the streets to protest.

Protesters have been out daily at Gannon University spreading the word about their concerns and trying to get more people on board now, they’re taking it to church.

“Keep the library public,” signs with those words on them and others with similar messaging were seen all around the entrance to Saint Peter Cathedral Sunday morning.

Some 3,000 square feet at the Blasco Library are set to be rented to gannon university for research and education labs.

It’s a 25-year lease that sees Gannon pay the county just over $22,000 per year but several people are frustrated with the outcome. And now they’ve taken aim at Bishop Persico and the Diocese of Erie.

“He’s also the president of the board at Gannon. We’ve tried calling, we’ve tried sending emails to the administrators at Gannon, but haven’t gotten really anything other than they think it’s a great deal. It surely is a great deal!” said Anna McCartney, protester.

“For the most part, there aren’t too many on the board of trustees who have talked to us, and they’re standing solidly behind Gannon’s leadership in this, but we think they ought to be listening to the community,” said Mary Rennie, protester.

Protesters said they’re all in favor of the project and its goals, just not in the public library. They propose a partnership should have been considered between Gannon and the port authority or the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and they’re asking for the county to reconsider.

“For the way that it was pushed through with the county executive and county council to have major sections of it leased to gannon, which is a private institution, it’s just wrong. It needs to go through a public process at the very least,” Rennie said.

McCartney said every day they’ve been out in the streets protesting from noon to 1 p.m. but said they’re not going anywhere.

“We’ve been in the rain and the snow and the wind, it’s been cold but we’re not giving up,” McCartney went on to say.

We did reach out to Bishop Persico and the Diocese of Erie for comment but have not heard from them.