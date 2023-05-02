Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) honored fallen troopers to keep their memory alive.

The community, local law enforcement and others joined with PSP to memorialize and remember troopers who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

“It’s an important thing to do, not only for the troopers and the officers still working the road today but more for the families who have been affected since that day many years ago,” said Captain Kirk Reese, PSP.

The Swanson Memorial Lodge 48 remembered eight troopers from Erie, Crawford, Venango and Warren counties.

One local police chief recalled one of the troopers honored by the lodge.

“I had met Matthew Bond before in the course of our work and remember him and the sacrifice he made to protect our community and our state,” said Police Chief Carter Mook, Millcreek Township.

Mook reacted to receiving the unforgettable call of a fallen trooper.

“Any time we get news of a passing of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, it’s a very somber and devastating day because this is a brotherhood and a sisterhood, and we truly do care for each other,” said Chief Mook.

Captain Reese has a message for the community that highlights the work of troopers every day.

“Every policeman and every police woman is just a human being, and police work still today is a noble profession. We will do our job as best we can with honor and dignity,” said Captain Reese.

Mook added it’s great to be able to take time out and remember the sacrifices made by those troops.