Two organizations are kicking off the Toys for Tots season with their 8th annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event.

The Pennsylvania State Police and U.S. Marine Corps Reserve will be at Walmart — 1825 Downs Dr. in Summit Township — this Saturday, Nov. 4, to collect donations.

From noon to 4 p.m., they are asking the public to purchase new, unwrapped and non-violent toys for children ages infant to 17.

According to state police, nearly 1-in-5 Erie County children are living in poverty and this program provides crucial holiday support to children from low-income families.

“We’re trying to double out toys from previous years and by that is (by having) events just like this — getting that awareness out there and collecting as many toys as possible,” said 1st Sgt. Derek Patrick, coordinator of Toys for Tots.

Santa Claus will have a special early season visit along with fun characters, face painting and glitter tattoos.