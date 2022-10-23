(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) and the United States Marine Corps are once again joining together on the Toys for Tots Program as it celebrates its 75th anniversary of spreading hope and joy to less fortunate children.

PSP, the Marines, and Toys for Tots are asking for donations at the 7th annual “Stuff the Cruiser” event on Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Summit Township Walmart Store. This event will be the “kick-off” toy donation event for the entire Erie County Toys for Tots campaign.

Since 2016, Toys for Tots has partnered with the Marines on their annual holiday mission of providing holiday support to low-income families with children in Erie County. From its inception in Los Angeles in 1947, Toys for Tots has grown into a national program now operating in over 830 communities nationwide.

In 2021, the Toys for Tots programs dealt with higher-than-normal assistance requests, largely due to the lingering economic effects of the Pandemic. As they begin the 2022 campaign, it’s likely that the massive spike in inflation will result in heightened assistance requests.

Stuff the Cruiser 2021 event

This yearly event with the Marines symbolizes the shared commitment they have with the Toys for Tots program and to its noble mission of helping those in need at Christmas.